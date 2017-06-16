'Injustice 2' Character Update, Latest News: Sub-Zero Featured in New Trailer

NetherRealm Studios has officially introduced Sub-Zero into the character roster of "Injustice 2" with the unveiling of a brand-new gameplay trailer focusing largely on the "Mortal Kombat" character.

(Photo: Youtube/Injustice)A screenshot featuring Sub-Zero from the new trailer of "Injustice 2."

As a proper induction into the DC Universe, the game developer of "Injustice 2" decided to have Sub-Zero meet and battle three of the members of the Justice League — Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman.

In the official trailer debuting Sub-Zero as an "Injustice 2" playable character, the Grandmaster of the Lin Kuei is fighting against DC superheroes using his ice-based skills. The gameplay video showcases his icy combinations, his ice-blasting powers, and his killer super move that involves freezing his opponents mid-air and attacking them with a hail of sharp icicles, among other deadly combos.

Sub-Zero is the first crossover video game character that will be added to "Injustice 2." His character will be included through the brawler game's Fighter Pack Season Pass 1 downloadable content (DLC), which is set to arrive in July. The same DLC will also add characters like Starfire and Red Hood into the video game's roster.

According to Screen Rant, this is not the first time that Sub-Zero has been selected to fight against DC Universe's best fighters in a fighting video game. He was part of the playable characters in the "Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe" crossover game title in 2008. He also briefly appeared in "Injustice: Gods Among Us," during the fight entrance of "Mortal Kombat" character Scorpion, who was an additional DLC character in that game.

Sub-Zero is one of the more well-known and well-loved playable characters in the entire "Mortal Kombat" video game series. Up to this day, his character is also the only one to have appeared in every main installment of the "Mortal Kombat" franchise, which speaks volumes of how much he is revered by fans of the "Mortal Kombat" games and many gaming enthusiasts.

"Injustice 2" is currently available for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.