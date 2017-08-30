'Injustice 2' DLC News: Black Manta Joins the Fray; Is He the Best DLC Character Yet?

(Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros.) A screenshot of Black Manta from his "Injustice 2" reveal trailer.

Black Manta will join the "Injustice 2" roster as a downloadable content (DLC) character. Warner Bros. broke the news by releasing a trailer showing off the tricks he has up his sleeves.

The arrival of Black Manta, a known villain of Aquaman in the comics, could not come sooner with the character getting the live-action treatment in the upcoming film centered on the ruler of Atlantis.

Black Manta even battled Aquaman in his "Injustice 2" introduction trailer, in which he also showed off his incredible speed and his abilities, such as shooting lasers from his asset that is his eyes.

He packs quite the arsenal including an assortment of knives, explosives and even a harpoon gun and a water cannon. Black Manta also does some melee combat but his jetpack, which is part of his powerful battle suit, allows for some serious mileage.

Many are happy about the introduction of Black Manta to "Injustice 2" and have expressed this by tweeting to NetherRealms creative director Ed Boon.

Many believe the DC Comics villain has the best super move so far (it involves all his gears and weapons being put to use) and one gamer went so far as to say that he could be the best DLC character for the game yet.

Aquaman's nemesis will be part of the Fighter Pack 2 DLC, joining Raiden of "Mortal Kombat" and cigar-puffing Beast of the Apocalypse himself Hellboy.

This "Injustice 2" DLC will be released Sept. 12. It is included in the Ultimate Edition so players who purchased that version of the game should be able to try all three.

The Fighter Pack 2 will of course be also available to purchase separately. Since the first one, which brought Red Hood, Starfire and Sub-Zero to the fold, was priced included $20, fans can expect this DLC to have the same price tag.