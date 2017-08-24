'Injustice 2' DLC News: Hellboy, Raiden and Black Manta Heading to 'Fighter Pack 2'

(Photo: Facebook/injusticegame) Featured is a promotional image for "Injustice 2."

Three new characters in the upcoming "Injustice 2" downloadable content (DLC) have been revealed.

NetherRealm Studios and WB recently released a new trailer featuring the latest additions in Fighter Pack 2. This next add-on includes three characters, similar to Fighter Pack 1. GameSpot notes that one of them is "Mortal Kombat's" Raiden. He is joined by famed DC villain Black Manta and the biggest surprise in the group — Hellboy.

While the new trailer does not showcase any gameplay, it does reveal a scene with Sub-Zero being thrown by Raiden into a wall. It also reveals a showdown involving the new faces, with Black Manta's missile being snatched by Hellboy out of the air and using it to light his cigar.

"The second three DLC characters for Injustice 2 revealed! Super-villain Black Manta, Mortal Kombat's Raiden, and the half-demon Hellboy join the fight," reads the trailer's description.

As reports point out, a release date for Fighter Pack 2 has yet to be announced by NetherRealm. However, if the team keep their usual way of releasing a new character each month, it might be a while before fans get to try the new characters.

Players check out a preview of Black Manta in action this coming Sunday, Aug. 27, via NetherRealm's Twitch channel. Raiden, Black Manta and Hellboy are all part of the game's Ultimate Edition. It includes additional cosmetic items as well as nine post-release DLC characters.

Fighter Pack 1 had a price tag of $20 when it was released. Its individual characters (Starfire, Red Hood and Sub-Zero) were also sold separately, each costing $6. There is no word yet on how much the new content will cost, or what other content will be part of the DLC. Fans can recall that the previous DLC included a Premiere skin and a shader pack.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, "Injustice 2" is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.