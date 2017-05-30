'Injustice 2' DLC News: Trailer Featuring Red Hood Gameplay Released

"Injustice 2" already has a very interesting roster of characters. However, the developers of the game are not done yet, as a new character is coming soon. Well, this is none other than Jason Todd, who is better known as the Red Hood.

YouTube/Injustice A new "Injustice 2" trailer has arrived, featuring Red Hood.

According to Batman News, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have recently revealed another trailer for the upcoming "Injustice 2" character. It is a sneak peak of Red Hood's gameplay, which is packed with lots of kicks and punches. This is definitely worth looking forward to.

The aforementioned character is known to be Batman's second protégé, Robin. However, he turns into a vigilante, contradicting all the standards that the Dark Knight wants to project. Regardless, he is an exciting character that exists in DC's universe.

Red Hood is deemed to be the very first character included in the Fighter Pack 1 of "Injustice 2." This pack will reportedly land on shelves come June. Apparently, though, it will initially be made available to players who bought the game's Ultimate Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Pack. Nevertheless, the developers will be making the character available for purchase a la carte.

ComicBook noted that it was earlier this month that developer NetherRealm Studios revealed the first three downloadable content (DLC) characters, who are all part of the Fighter Pack 1 for "Injustice 2." Apart from Red Hood, Starfire and Sub-Zero were also featured in the trailer released by the studio.

Following the gameplay trailer of the new "Injustice 2" character, Warner Bros. also unleashed the official bio of Red Hood on the official site of the game. After serving Batman, Jason Todd was brutally murdered by the infamous Joker. Thanks to the healing powers of the Lazarus Pit, the character was brought back to life. This is when his journey of being the Red Hood started.