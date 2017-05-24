'Injustice 2' DLC Release Date: First Look at Jason Todd aka Red Hood

Weeks after the release of "Injustice 2," talks about the downloadable content (DLC) coming to the fighting game have already begun.

(Photo: NetherRealms Studios)A screenshot of Red Hood in action as shown in an "Injustice 2" screenshot shared on the game's official Facebook page.

In fact, it is developer NetherRealms Studios who has started the hype by treating gamers with their first look at Jason Todd better known as Red Hood.

For the uninitiated, Jason Todd is one-third of the trio of characters set to be added in "Injustice 2" through the first DLC coming to the game.

Red Hood is shown lying on his back as he fires his handguns at an airborne Catwoman, who is wearing an alternate costume in this image.

Media outlets like CBR point out that his move appears to be identical to that of the gunslinger Erron Black, a character from another NetherRealms fighting game, "Mortal Kombat X."

According to PVP Live, this move will definitely allow Jason Todd to give Deadshot a run for his money in "Injustice 2" when it comes to zoning opponents.

Jason Todd's inclusion in the game was no secret as he was chosen by fans as the version of Red Hood they would prefer to see in "Injustice 2."

Gamers will remember that back in August, NetherRealms creative director Ed Boon created a Twitter poll asking his followers which version of Red Hood they would like to see in "Injustice 2."

The Jason Todd iteration was hailed the winner with 81 percent of the votes. The rest cast their votes on the Joker version, who was seen as Red Hood in the famous "Batman: The Killing Joke" storyline.

Which Red Hood do you think should be in Injustice 2? — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 11, 2016

Apart from Jason Todd, Boon's previous polls would suggest that "Injustice 2" will soon see characters like Starfire as well as Sub-Zero of "Mortal Kombat" as the crossover character to step into the game via DLC.

A release date for the first "Injustice 2" DLC is yet to be announced.