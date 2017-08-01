'Injustice 2' DLC Release Date, News: Another 'Mortal Kombat' Character on the Way?

(Photo: YouTube/NetherRealms Studios) A screenshot featuring Sub-Zero as seen in "Injustice 2."

NetherRealms Studios is not done with expanding the roster for "Injustice 2." In fact, creative director Ed Boon is back at it again with teasing the next character to join the fray.

Boon took to Twitter to tease another "Mortal Kombat" fighter coming to the DC Comics video game. He posted an image that does not give away too much about who the character will be.

However, eagle-eyed fans are convinced that Boon is hinting at the arrival of Cyrax to "Injustice 2." The Lin Kuei assassin-turned-cyborg made his debut in "Mortal Kombat 3."

If Cyrax turns out to be the next addition to "Injustice 2," he will be the second character from the "Mortal Kombat" universe to be brought into the mix, the first one being Sub-Zero.

Not all are happy about the idea of Cyrax joining the game. Many fans were hoping that Raiden will be the other "Mortal Kombat" character to be added since his unmistakable silhouette was featured in teaser images for "Injustice 2."

However, if Raiden is still coming to the game and Cyrax is just landing first, it looks like Boon's team is very keen on expanding the "Mortal Kombat" hold in "Injustice 2."

It is something that Bleeding Cool is not happy about. After all, NetherRealms has a world of characters to choose from in DC Comics. Many fans are hoping that some characters who are yet to get their television, movie or video game counterpart will be given a chance in "Injustice 2."

There are also just some characters who fans want to play as in the game. The site hopes that the studio instead save the slot for the likes of Hawkman or Plastic Man.

However, with nothing confirmed yet, fans will just have to wait and see what Boon really has up its sleeve for "Injustice 2" next.