'Injustice 2' DLC Release Date News: Red Hood Arrives Early This Week

NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros.

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. have finally revealed that the downloadable content fighter, Red Hood, will be released this week.

According to reports, NetherRealm Studios held a Watchtower live stream event on Wednesday where they announced Red Hood will be released on Tuesday, June 13.

Red Hood is part of the Fighter Pack 1 DLC, which also includes Starfire and Sub-Zero. However, "Injustice 2" players should still wait for further details for the two said fighting characters.

Heroes in the Fighter Pack 1 DLC will be released separately and the developers are yet to reveal the launch schedules for Starfire and Sub-Zero.

Only those who purchased the entire Fighter Pack 1 and the game's Deluxe and Ultimate Editions will get to access the said fighters by June 13.

Meanwhile, the developers have not yet announced when they will start offering Starfire and Sub-Zero as separate purchases, but as Heavy noted, NetherRealm Studios has already confirmed they are holding separate Watchtower live stream sessions for the two characters, which could mean that it will happen soon.

Red Hood is one of the highly anticipated characters to arrive in the game. In the comics, he was known as one of the former protégés of Batman but was later on killed by The Joker. However, he was resurrected by the Lazarus Pit which gave him the power to declare war on criminality.

Players will also soon get to play the estranged crowned royalty turned ultraviolet energy-absorbing hero — Starfire, aka Princess Koriand'r of the Tamaran planet. Due to her envious sister's plans, Princess Koriand'r was banished from their planet. However, without her leadership, Tamaran was invaded.

Then there is the "Mortal Kombat" hero Sub-Zero, whose claimed duty is to protect worlds from the havoc of Brainiac because by doing so, he knows he can regain the lost glory of his Lin Kuei clan.

In other "Injustice 2" DLC news, NetherRealm Studios concept artist Jessie Graybeal let fans have a look at the early illustrations of Aquaman's arch rival, Black Manta, and it re-ignited speculations that the latter was going to be part of the next Fighter Pack DLC as a playable character. However, developers have yet to confirm the rumors.