'Injustice 2' Gameplay News: Players Get Special 'Wonder Woman' Items This Week

Players of "Injustice 2" will get special in-game items this week dedicated to Wonder Woman.

YouTube/InjusticeA still from the promotional video of special Wonder Woman events on "Injustice 2."

The said special events are in honor of the upcoming premiere of the "Wonder Woman" movie on Friday, June 2, in the United States.

For an entire week starting Monday, May 29, players of the "Injustice 2" console version can participate in the multiverse limited-time event "To End All Wars" and get the complete attire that actress Gal Gadot wears in the movie as Wonder Woman.

Meanwhile, players of "Injustice 2" on mobile platforms can also get Wonder Woman-themed items starting Tuesday. Mobile players get two all-new characters cards based on the "Wonder Woman" film alongside the heroine's full gear.

The movie "Wonder Woman" is set in the 20th century during World War I. Main plot events will build up when Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, meets a U.S. soldier washed ashore who tells her about the ongoing war. Diana will then make it her responsibility to go to London and stop the war from further ruining the world.

In an earlier interview, Gadot told Digital Spy of the difference that fans can expect from Diana in her standalone film from when she first appeared in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." The actress said, "In Batman v Superman, you get a glimpse of who she is but not where she comes from. In Wonder Woman, this would be the first time we ever tell the coming-of-age story of how Diana becomes Wonder Woman."

She added: "We all saw before the beautiful coming of age of Batman, Spider-Man, Superman. We don't know anything about Wonder Woman."

In other "Injustice 2" news, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. recently released a trailer featuring another post-launch downloadable character, Red Hood.

Reports commented that Red Hood's costume and Jason Todd's attitude both feel so familiar based on the glimpse provided in the trailer where the villain battles Robin, Batman and Joker. Red Hood will arrive in the Fighter Pack 1 DLC alongside Starfire and Sub-Zero.