'Injustice 2' Gameplay News: Superman Alter-Ego Bizarro Will Arrive in the Game

Twitter/@InjusticeGame Promotional image for the presumed Bizarro premium skin on "Injustice 2."

Developers of the fighting game "Injustice 2" recently confirmed the addition of Superman's alter-ego known as Bizarro.

Last week, developers delighted "Injustice 2" fans with the first-ever preview of Bizarro in the game.

The game's official Twitter page was the first to share an image of a blue-eyed, scary-looking Bizarro. The photo was captioned with the villain's familiar line from the comics: "Bizarro number one, not Superman!"

The post did not contain any details about the upcoming game content. However, a few hours later, NetherRealm Studios creative director Ed Boon shared the same photo on his own Twitter page with the caption: "That's Bizzare.... OH, maybe he's an Injustice 2 skin?!"

While Boon presented the idea of Bizarro being added as a premium skin, adding those punctuation marks in the end still leaves a space for others to wonder if Bizarro will actually be released as a downloadable playable character.

However, reports suggested that Bizarro was more likely going to be a new premium skin in the game. Heavy.com argued that if he was going to be another DLC playable character, developers would have opted for a grander manner of announcing the news.

ComicBook also noted that Boon had teased during the San Diego Comic Con this month that the next set of DLC playable characters was coming soon and that the trailer for its announcement was already in the pipeline. This added to the clues that Bizarro was not one of those playable characters.

Being Superman's alter ego, Bizarro is known in the comics for having the reversed powers and abilities that the Man of Steel has. For example, he has freeze vision instead of Superman's heat vision.

The developers are yet to announce further details about the release of Bizarro such as its launch date as well as how much in-game crystals it will cost.