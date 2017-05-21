'Injustice 2' Guide: How to Use the Gear System

"Injustice 2" is finally here, and, so far, the reviews talk about how impressive the game is. Of course, there is still so much to learn about the game as well as its features, one of which is the gear system. Well, here is how it works in a nutshell.

YouTube/Injustice The gear system in "Injustice 2" allows players to build their characters according to their preferences.

It is worth noting that like any other fighting-style game, "Injustice 2" offers a unique and varied gear system. But of course, certain builds may work wonders for other players, while some just simply do not. Hence, understanding the very concept of the feature is quite significant.

According to International Business Times, the aforementioned feature was developed to give players customization options and choices. It allows them to make their characters look and feel the way they have always wanted them to be. More importantly, it gives them a unique play style, so to speak.

All in all, there are four different stats in the "Injustice 2" gear system, and they all help in determining a fighter's core. First is Strength, which, as the name suggests, refers to how strong a character is. Second is Ability, which determines how strong a character's superpowers are. The third is Defense, and it basically refers to how well one can take hits. Lastly, Health determines the base condition a character has from the get-go.

Interestingly, a gear has the capability to acquire one or more of the above-mentioned stats. It can either have a combination of Strength and Ability and so on. The idea is that players can make use of these to adapt to certain situations that require such flexibility. In the game, each gear can only be used for one body part at a time.

One Angry Gamer notes that "Injustice 2" players also have the option to turn off a certain stat depending on the kind of mode they are playing. This allows them to maximize whatever options or stats they currently have and do adjustments accordingly. While this may sound easy, players will need to understand first what they want to do with their characters.