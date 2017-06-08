'Injustice 2' June 5 Update Patch Notes: Bug Fixes and Character Changes

NetherRealm Studios just released a new update for "Injustice 2" and players are getting excited. The fighting game is proving to be one of the best series on the platform today with more and more fans picking it up. To improve the sequel further, the patch will upload new system updates and character tweaks.

NetherRealm Studios A screenshot of Red Hood in action as shown in an "Injustice 2" screenshot shared on the game's official Facebook page.

The new "Injustice 2" patch is packed with changes to the game. According to Destructoid, the update corrected a lot of issues on gameplay. An example of this is during battle when jump attacks sometimes cause a character to teleport to another side of the screen. It also fixed the issue involving rewards. Apparently, some players are not receiving sufficient rewards after reaching several levels. The new update fixed the problem.

"Injustice 2" artificial intelligence (AI) was also improved in this update. Players can definitely experience improved multiverse opponents and player AI when they engage in battle. The developers also added some helpful features like an indicator for opponent information. Players can now have details about their opponents' internet connection during online matches. Aside from this, gear requirement level is now displayed for users who cannot yet equip a certain item.

The update not only fixed the system but also did a lot of cool stuff to the characters. The patch added new things and fixed character-specific bugs. For example, Bane and his move, Mercenary's Elbow, can no longer induce unmeasured damage. Aside from this, Bane's Shattering Cross at level 3 Venom can no longer lose its armor-breaking capabilities. Other characters reported to have experienced similar tweaks are Brainiac, Black Adam, Flash, Darkseid, Green Arrow, Deadshot, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Poison Ivy and Scarecrow.

"Injustice 2" is a fighting game developed by NetherRealm Studios and distributed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The sequel to "Injustice: Gods Among Us" follows the story of its predecessor; however, the game has a lot of added features.

"Injustice 2" was first released in May for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and is now available worldwide.