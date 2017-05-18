'Injustice 2' Mobile Game Guide: Tips for More Chances at Winning Battles; Unlocking Characters

Before playing the newly-released mobile version of "Injustice 2," getting important tips on how to win more battles and unlocking more characters can definitely help players have an advantage going into the game.

Injustice 2 official website'Injustice 2' Mobile is now available on iOS and Android.

Steps That Can Help in Winning Battles

Like most fighting video games, one of the foundations in winning is putting up the best roster of characters that complement each other's strengths and even weaknesses. In "Injustice 2," the determining factors are not limited to the characters' defined damage levels.

Fighters in this game are divided into character classes, as iDigitalTimes pointed out. Each class is strong and weak against another one, and these give players clues on the best fighters to have in a team.

The character classes are the following: Tech, Agility, Might, Meta, and Arcane.

The Tech class performs best against Might but does poorly against Meta. The Agility class is strong when faced with Meta but is weak when battling Might. The Might class defeats Agility easily but struggles against Tech. In the meantime, the Meta class is advisable to use when going up against Tech but it is not recommended for Agility. And finally, the Arcane class has undefined strengths and weaknesses.

Along the course of every fight, players are given special attacks after a certain amount of time. These are the buttons that light up at the lower part of the screen once ready. It is recommended that these should be used at the right time, and the perfect time to tap it is while executing a combo move. It will increase the damage the combo move will cause to the opponent.

'Variation is key' is another common piece of advice in fighting games. By variation, it means switching up movesets during a fight so players need to really master different sets of attacks.

In the "Injustice 2" mobile game, there are several types of attacks. The Rush Attack is done by swiping to the right. Tapping the screen activates the Swing Attack (ideal for close-range fights). The Air Attack is achieved when swiping up. The Crouching Attack is done by swiping down, and to perform the Ranged Attack, swipe left then tap the screen.

How Characters Are Unlocked

To fully maximize the capacity to mix and match fighters, unlocking as many characters as possible is the key. Upon starting the "Injustice 2" mobile game, players automatically get Harley Quinn and Batman. Unlocking more characters can be done in various ways.

One way to get a new fighter at no cost is by opening the Basic Chests. Basic Chests comes for free every after three hours, and these contain Hero Shards which are almost like puzzle pieces needed to get a character. Every character requires a different amount of shards to be unlocked. It can also be used to level up a character that has already been added to the roster.

Shards are also received by logging in daily and completing achievements, challenges, and campaign levels.

Like any other free-to-play mobile games, "Injustice 2" characters can also be unlocked through using real money to purchase in-game Gems needed to buy a Hero Chest.

Hero Chests surely contain fighters. However, there is a possibility that it might have a character that is already present in a player's roster.

The "Injustice 2" mobile game is now available on iOS and Android.