'Injustice 2' Mr. Freeze Premium Skin Revealed in New Gear System Trailer

As its release date gets nearer, NetherRealm Studios revealed yet another trailer for "Injustice 2." This time, it focuses on the game's gear system.

YouTube/ Injustice"Injustice 2" arrives on PS4 and Xbox One on May 16, 2017.

The newly released trailer is a refreshing take from the usual "Injustice 2" teasers which usually just reveal new characters.

The three-minute gear system trailer shows off how players can upgrade and customize each character's suit with armors and pads.

YouTube/Injustice

The most notable one, however, is Captain Cold's numerous shaders, which revealed that one of them is going to be Mr. Freeze. The skin is revealed around the two-minute mark of the new trailer.

This is going to be a Premium Skin in the game, much like how The Flash has the Reverse Flash. The Mr. Freeze Premium Skin had long been rumored, and even without a formal announcement from NetherRealm, it is now more or less confirmed with the newly released gear system trailer.

Aside from Mr. Freeze and Reverse Flash, other confirmed premium skins for the game are Power Girl for Super Girl and Green Lantern for Hal Jordan.

In the gaming world of "Injustice 2," Premium Skins are paid options for players who want to upgrade existing characters into new ones. Each Premium Skin possesses new interactions and abilities for the superhero character. It is also voiced by a different actor.

"Injustice 2" will be released on May 16 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. It is the sequel to "Injustice: Gods Among Us," which was released 2013. A mobile app for iOS and Android devices will also be developed for the game.

The upcoming game will center on a new group of villains called The Society. Its leader is Gorilla Grodd and they plan to dominate the world.

There are also new playable characters in the upcoming sequel, which includes Atrocitus, Black Canary, Deadshot, Poison Ivy and Doctor Fate among others.