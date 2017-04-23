'Injustice 2' News: Batman and Superman Reunite to Fight Brainiac

In the latest trailer of the upcoming fighting game "Injustice 2," fans have finally seen what Brainiac's role will be and how the mighty villain's havoc forced Superman and Batman to reunite.

YouTube/InjusticeBrainiac's giant skull-shaped ship as seen on the "Shattered Alliances Part 5" trailer for "Injustice 2."

Developers have recently released the fifth part of the "Shattered Alliances" teaser video for "Injustice 2." The trailer opens with a shadow of an enormous flying ship covering the surface of the Earth. It was Kara, aka Supergirl, who first blurted out, "It's him!" And she is very certain that it is Brainiac.

It is no surprise that Kara is the first one to recognize the bad guy who is about to take over the Earth because Brainiac was the same creature who destroyed Kara and Kal-El, aka Superman's planet, Krypton.

Before Kara could even answer Wonder Woman's question on who it was that she saw that petrifies her so much, she can only mutter, "We need to get Kal." The trailer then cuts to a scene where countless robots are coming down the Earth's surface in a ball of fire and torturing humans.

Once Brainiac lands, he makes his objective very clear saying, "I seek the one you call Superman." Apparently, Brainiac does not like leaving traces of planets that he thought he had already executed. In one part of the trailer, Brainiac proceeds to say: "For years I have believed I destroyed Krypton. Superman's survival is an oversight I must correct."

So upon learning that Superman, Supergirl, and other Kryptonians have survived, Brainiac figures his next stop should be the planet Earth.

Also in the trailer, several DC Comics heroes included in the game's roster can be seen helpless and being tormented by Brainiac. Since Superman is still in prison, the other alpha male, Batman, assumes the lead in the fight against Brainiac.

However, Batman might also realize that he cannot defeat Brainiac alone. He pays Superman a visit to ask for tips on how to defeat Brainiac but the latter sounds hopeless, saying Batman cannot defeat the villain.

Luckily, in the trailer, Superman appears to not be demoralized for the rest of the game's narrative. He is later on fighting side by side with Batman and even asks the latter if he has figured out any plan.

"Injustice 2" will be released on Tuesday, May 16, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.