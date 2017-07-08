'Injustice 2' News: Ed Boon Hints at Inclusion of Black Manta as DLC Character

YouTube courtesy of Injustice That second silhouette from the left may be showing Black Manta

A total of nine downloadable content characters are going to eventually be integrated into "Injustice 2's" roster, but thus far, only three of them have been officially named.

The three are Red Hood, Starfire and Sub-Zero, but recently, NetherRealm Studios' Creative Director Ed Boon may have hinted at the identity of one of the remaining DLC characters.

Spotted by Comic Book, Boon recently talked to Rahul Kohli from DC All Access. And during that conversation, the director not so subtly indicated that Black Manta may be coming to the game.

Boon referenced the silhouettes previously shown in an earlier tease and pictured above that hinted at the identities of the remaining DLC characters.

The majority of them were not very detailed, but there were two silhouettes – the one second from the left and the other second from the right – that seem to be very distinct.

Now, even Boon is acknowledging that one of the silhouettes really looks like it belongs to Black Manta, though he did stop short of confirming him as the fourth DLC character coming to "Injustice 2."

As for the other silhouette that looks like it could only be hinting at one character, many fans are guessing that one belongs to "Mortal Kombat's" Raiden.

Meanwhile, fans are still trying to figure out who the other silhouettes are for.

In an earlier NeoGAF post, "Sn4ke_911" speculated that the other silhouettes could be for Beast Boy, Batwoman, Azrael and Enchantress.

Rorschach and The Question have also been brought up as possible DLC additions.

While there may still be questions surrounding who the majority of the DLC characters coming to the fighting game are, it certainly seems as though there are some pretty good reasons to believe that Black Manta will be one of them.

More news about "Injustice 2" should be made available soon.