'Injustice 2' News: Ed Boon Offers Some New Clues Regarding the Unannounced DLC Characters

"Injustice 2" will feature its share of downloadable content characters, and developers have recently revealed new details about them.

YouTube courtesy of InjusticeFans are trying to figure out who are the other DLC characters coming to 'Injustice 2'

Three DLC characters have already been revealed, with developers recently announcing that Red Hood, Starfire and Sub-Zero have made the cut.

As fans can see from the teaser video, however, there are still more DLC characters coming, at least six of them in fact.

Going back to the video, fans can see that there are six silhouettes seemingly hinting at the identities of the six other DLC characters, and they have wasted no time trying to guess at who those additional fighters are.

A recent report from EventHubs notes that two of the silhouettes seem to be indicating pretty clearly that Raiden and Black Manta will eventually be added to "Injustice 2." However, the other silhouettes are not quite as helpful. For now, guesses for the other characters who could fit those other silhouettes include Beast Boy, Enchantress, Wildcat and either Azrael or Clayface for one of the spots.

Now, none other than NetherRealm Studios creative director Ed Boon has shared some details about these DLC characters.

During a brief interview with "CabooseXBL," Boon indicated that some of the DLC characters are ones that have been "highly requested" while others will be ones that fans "will not see coming." Boon also revealed that there is "a pretty strong possibility" that there may be other guest characters introduced.

Raiden could very well be one of those guest characters that Boon is referring to, though it is unclear who the others may be and how many of them may eventually be included in the game.

Fans will likely keep looking for new clues regarding these other "Injustice 2" DLC characters though, and developers are also expected to share more details about them and when they may be released in the near future.