'Injustice 2' News: 'Fighter Pack 2' DLC To Be Unveiled at Gamescom, Ed Boon Seemingly Offers Another Teaser

The time for guessing will come to an end, at least temporarily, for "Injustice 2" players, as developers are set to finally announce which characters are going to be included in "Fighter Pack 2."

Announced over on Twitter, developers shared that the contents of "Fighter Pack 2" will be revealed during a livestream broadcast emanating from Gamescom.

The show will go live on Aug. 23, and after that day, fans should finally know which three fighters are going to be added to the game next.

In all likelihood, there will be a new trailer showing off the contents of the downloadable content pack during the livestream. NetherRealm Studios' creative director Ed Boon also said that it will be something very special.

While at Comic Con, Boon shared that the new trailer will feature something that will make fans go "wow," ComicBook reported. Furthermore, the trailer is also expected to include the "most unexpected character."

The good news for "Injustice 2" fans is that they will be finding out who that unexpected addition is very soon, although it seems that Boon is not done teasing just yet.

Over on Twitter, Boon shared a new image complete with the words "FIGHTER PACK 2" and "GAMESCOM."

Unfortunately, the image is not very detailed, although some fans who commented on it have hinted that it may be teasing Doomsday.

Before that tease, Boon also shared a different image of what appears to be Cyrax from the "Mortal Kombat" series, which prompted some fans to wonder if this character will be added to the fighting game.

In addition to those teases, earlier rumors have also hinted that Black Manta and Raiden may be added as DLC characters, though developers have not confirmed either thus far.

It is also expected that there will be another "Fighter Pack" announced in the future.

More news about the DLC additions coming to "Injustice 2" should be made available very soon.