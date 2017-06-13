'Injustice 2' News: Game Gets Most Downloads for Month of May

Since its release last May 16, "Injustice 2" has undeniably been one of the best-received games for the first half of this year. In fact, on the month of its launch, the game has managed to become a chart-topper despite being released in the middle of it.

Facebook/Injustice/NetherRealm/Warner Bros.A promo image for NetherRealm's "Injustice 2" Wonder Woman Special Week as the cover photo of the game series' official Facebook Page.

A recent report from PlayStation Blog revealed that the game by NetherRealm Studios was rated the highest on PlayStation 4 for the month of May. What makes this achievement even bigger is the fact that the game was only available for two weeks on store shelves that month.

Since its launch, "Injustice 2" has received generally positive reviews from gamers and critics. It is said to feature outstanding single-player content and a delightful online experience. It also has a strong gear system. The game will be enjoyed best by fans of DC Comics and FGC members.

Ahead of this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo where various game developers are set to launch new games, Sony has given the gaming community more reasons to celebrate with its recent blog post. The announcement did not only reveal "Injustice 2's" unexpected success but also offered a list of all the best-selling games for PlayStation 4 and other consoles, thus giving gamers an idea of which games they might want to play next.

Although the blog post did not reveal the specific number of downloads for each game, it included charts for the PS4, PS3, PS4 add-ons and PS virtual reality titles. One of the charts also revealed that the first DLC character of "Injustice 2," Darkseid," was the third most downloaded item for the said month.

Aside from "Injustice 2," other popular games that topped the list for the month of May were "Friday the 13th" and "NBA Playgrounds." It also included "The Order: 1886," "God of War III Remastered," "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege," "Overwatch Game of the Year Edition," "Rocket League," "Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition," "Ark: Survivor's Pack" and a lot more.