'Injustice 2' News: Leaked DLC Character List Fake?

NetherRealm's follow-up "Injustice 2" has been massively popular, and has been the subject of numerous rumors and speculations these past few weeks as fans clamored for their favorite DC Comics character to be included in the roster of the fighting game. An alleged leak which described the remaining DLC characters has been debunked online, and a NetherRealm Studio executive seems to support this denial.

Facebook/injusticegameA promo image for NetherRealm's "Injustice 2" Wonder Woman Special Week as the cover photo of the game series' official Facebook Page.

A supposed leak surfaced from the Reddit community about the possible six DLC characters that are yet to be released for "Injustice 2." A series of posts gave leaked details of new characters purported to be coming soon to the game, including Black Manta, Beast Boy, and others, according to a set of forum posts via the International Business Times.

Speculations on these new leaks reached a new high as a previous source provided advance information on Red Hood, which turned out to be pretty accurate when the character eventually got released for "Injustice 2." This time, however, the YouTube personality known as Maximilian Dood posted on Twitter debunking the new rumored leak.

That Injustice 2 DLC leak list is bogus AF. — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) May 30, 2017

Maximilian Dood is known around the streaming community for his coverage of NetherRealm games, enough for his name to be familiar even to the game developer's executives. One of them did respond to his debunking of the DLC list leak by re-tweeting his Twitter post.

Ed Boon, NetherRealm Studios director, reposted Maximilian Dood's short rebuttal on his own Twitter account, seemingly confirming his take on the leak. While Boon does not offer his own comment on the rumored list, fans are now wondering if the leak could indeed by "bogus."

According to the list, the second DLC Pack for "Injustice 2" will allegedly introduce Black Manta, Terra, and Black Lightning. The third pack will supposedly bring Beast Boy, Enchantress, and Spawn to the game's roster of fighters.