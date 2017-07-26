'Injustice 2' News: Next DLC Trailer Will Contain 'Most Unexpected Character,' According to Ed Boon

YouTube courtesy of Injustice The identities of more DLC characters coming to 'Injustice 2' are expected to be revealed soon

Six more downloadable content characters are expected to be released for "Injustice 2," and according to NetherRealm Studios' creative director Ed Boon, at least one of them is someone who fans are not expecting.

Boon was in attendance at Comic-Con recently, during which he shared some interesting things about the DLC characters coming to the fighting game, Comic Book reported.

First off, Boon revealed that the new trailer featuring the next batch of DLC characters is already being worked on and is expected to come out soon.

Exciting as that may be to fans, it is what is inside the trailer that may really get them hyped.

According to Boon, one of the fighters to be shown will be the "most unexpected character."

Boon left it at that, giving players a good enough reason to get excited but still leaving out the most important details.

"Injustice 2" players have already been trying to figure out which other characters will be added to the roster ever since the first DLC trailer was released.

Thus far, Black Manta and "Mortal Kombat's" Raiden are two characters widely believed to end up as DLC additions, thanks in part to two distinct silhouettes included in the first trailer.

Black Manta, in particular, is looking like a lock to be added to the game post-launch. Redditor "iixfinityii" even shared an image of an Xbox One menu that includes an ad for the fighting game that reads "Fight as Black Manta in Injustice 2."

Given how different clues have seemingly tipped off Black Manta's inclusion, it is unlikely that this is the "unexpected" character Boon referred to.

For now, players will just have to wait for the arrival of the next "Injustice 2" DLC trailer to find out just who this mystery character that Boon is teasing and to see which other fighters are going to join the roster.