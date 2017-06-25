'Injustice 2' News: Sub-Zero DLC Gets July Release Date; Another 'Mortal Kombat' Character Hinted

"Mortal Kombat" fan-favorite Sub-Zero is the next character in line to join the roster of the hit DC Comics fighting game "Injustice 2" in a new downloadable content (DLC) releasing July 11.

(Photo: Youtube/NetherRealms Studios)A screenshot featuring Sub-Zero from the new trailer of "Injustice 2."

NetherRealms Studios creative director Ed Boon announced the release date of the DLC on Twitter by referencing to the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones."

Sub-Zero is, of course, known for his cold powers above anything else, hence his name and the reference. He was announced for "Injustice 2" back in May.

The character was chosen for the fighting game after getting the most votes in a poll conducted by Boon on Twitter. NetherRealms showcased Sub-Zero in action at the recently concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017.

The official description for the video reads:

"Sub-Zero is a lethal cryomancer and leader of the reformed Lin Kuei clan. When Sub-Zero was younger, the Lin Kuei were corrupted and destroyed from within, staining their honor."

Sub-Zero is included in the Fighter Pack 1 DLC for "Injustice 2" along with Starfire and Red Hood, who was released to the game early this month. Also included in that bundle are the Gods shader pack and the Power Girl Premiere skin.

Sub-Zero is not the first character from "Mortal Kombat" to cross over to the "Injustice" universe. The first game, "Injustice: Gods Among Us," saw Scorpion as the guest character. The ninja won't be the last though.

There are rumors going around that Raiden will also find his way to "Injustice 2" as a DLC character. Many gamers believe that NetherRealms is teasing his arrival with his silhouette apparently spotted in some artwork and trailers.

Boon is known for inserting Easter eggs in the games and this could be him hinting the arrival of the "Mortal Kombat" character. For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.