'Injustice 2' News, Update: Game Welcomed With Impressive Reviews

Prior to its release, "Injustice 2" was considered as one of the most highly anticipated titles. Finally, it has arrived and so far, the reviews for the game are pretty impressive. It only goes to show that the developers of the game have nailed it.

Developer NetherRealm Studios has done a remarkable job in building the hype around "Injustice 2." For weeks, the studio provided character reveals, showcasing the prowess of each hero or villain. Add to this the endless teases that the video game company's creative director Ed Boon released over the course of months. Fortunately, all of these resulted to praises and wonderful commentaries.

According to PVPLive, the recently released title has managed to maintain a rating of 88 on Metacritic after receiving a total of 18 reviews. It is worth noting that the previous record achieved by a fighting game of the same style also came from the same developer — "Mortal Kombat X," which scored 86. The new game even dethroned the likes of "Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator" from Arc System Works and "Street Fighter V" from Capcom, which only garnered a 78.

IGN's Darry Husky iterated that "Injustice 2" is an exceptional title, with fight mechanics developed and designed in the right direction. Even the features and gameplay style it offers does not sway away from the original title "Injustice: Gods Among Us," released in 2013. Add to this the fact that all of the characters — be it the heroes or villains — have never looked this good.

Peter Brown from GameSpot applauds "Injustice 2" for having a very impressive story mode, partnered with interesting online and local versus matches. Overall, the game offers numerous ways of engaging its characters, as well as testing each of their abilities. More importantly, doing so do not feel redundant or repetitive.

It holds true that "Injustice 2" has lived up to expectations. Critics are dubbing it as a perfect sequel to the already great original title. There is no doubt that it will bring further popularity to the franchise.