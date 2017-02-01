'Injustice 2' Online Beta Fighting News: Supergirl Chooses Between Batman and Superman

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans are patiently waiting for the release of "Injustice 2," the upcoming fighting video game from NetherRealm Studios. Based on the story beats teased in the online beta's fighting dialogues, it looks like Superman and Batman will once again square off and will continue their fight from the original "Injustice" game.

Facebook/injusticegame"Unjustice 2" will see Supergirl picking her ally.

According to iDigital Times, Batman will try to stop the Man of Steel from ruling the world. Superman's greed for power will reportedly land him in jail, where his cousin, Supergirl, will find him. The Kryptonian will arrive on Earth, hoping to reconnect with her famous relative.

Supergirl and her story is said to be the main focus in "Injustice 2." While at first, she will remain loyal to Superman, she will soon realize that what Batman is claiming is true. Superman is drunk with power and must be stopped.

Meanwhile, another element teased is Superman and Batman's scuffle over Damian Wayne. He is set to become Robin after playing Nightwing in the first "Injustice." He and his father are still not on good terms following the death of Dick Grayson. Still, Batman wants Robin's allegiance in order to take down Superman. He also wants to get revenge on Kal-El after he killed Joker.

Previously, Ed Boon of NetherRealm Studios teased that "Injustice 2" would be a lot larger in scope than the original. He talked about the gear system, which would allow the players to acquire pieces to power up their characters.

"So, you have Batman, and you can make him a little bit better if you find the special gauntlets that increase his damage, a little bit more effective. You can find a utility belt that makes his interaction with the backgrounds more effective. So you are constantly doing the drop system like loot drops. You are doing that constant search and pursuit for your ultimate version, your custom version of Batman, Superman, Aquaman and stuff like that," Boon told Dual Pixels.

"Injustice 2" is expected to be released on May 16.