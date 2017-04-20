'Injustice 2' Poison Ivy Trailer, News Details: Female Villain Gets Spotlight

In yet another "Injustice 2" trailer from NetherRealm Studios, the game is now creating excitement for the female villain Poison Ivy. The character is a new addition in the action game franchise.

YouTube/InjusticeScreengrab from the Poison Ivy trailer of "Injustice 2."

The clip shows Poison Ivy's fighting skills and special moves which includes defeating opponents with her menacing plants.

Her special powers include summoning a carnivorous plant that can chomp and finish off an opponent, while some strange-looking plants may also be called upon to help her attack enemies.

By the last part of the trailer, Poison Ivy is seen conjuring up her leafy throne and sitting at it like a boss.

YouTube?NetherRealm

Poison Ivy is a known antagonistic character in the Batman universe. She is a botanist from Gotham City who makes use of plant toxins to assist her in her criminal activities. She is known as an eco-terrorist in the DC Comics world.

The character was played by Uma Thurman in the "Batman & Robin" film that premiered in 1997 and had since taken a backseat from any other live-action project.

However, Poison Ivy will make a comeback on the big screen in the upcoming "Suicide Squad" spinoff, "Gotham City Sirens," though no actress is yet confirmed to play the character.

Even so, Margot Robbie is confirmed to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming spinoff.

"Injustice 2" officially launches on May 16 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Its previous trailer showed the game's gear system, which allows players to customize and upgrade their character's superhero suits with additional armor and pads.

The previous trailer also revealed a premium skin for Captain Cold known as Mr. Freeze. A premium skin is a paid option for players who want to transform or upgrade an existing superhero character into a new one.

Aside from Poison Ivy, "Injustice 2" also features other characters such as Gorilla Grodd, Black Canary, Atrocitus and Doctor Fate among others.