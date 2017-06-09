'Injustice 2' Red Hood DLC Release Date, News: Here's When and How Gamers Can Play the DC Villain

Red Hood is indeed coming to "Injustice 2." NetherRealm teased his arrival for weeks and has now confirmed that the long-awaited DC villain will be released in the fighting game on Tuesday, June 13.

In a recent Watchtower stream on Twitch, the company said it will be releasing nine DLC characters for "Injustice 2" but Red Hood will be the first. The announcement came after the game's system underwent a major update where the DLC cast members reportedly showed more spaces for new characters.

Gamers who bought an "Injustice 2" Deluxe Edition or the Fighter Pack 1 DLC will be able to download the Red Hood DLC on the scheduled date. For other gamers who bought different versions of "Injustice 2," the Red Hood DLC will reportedly be made available in the following week.

Gamers should also expect downloadable characters like DC's Starfire and Sub-Zero from "Mortal Kombat" to follow Red Hood. NetherRealms, however, has not announced the availability of these other characters. Additionally, gamers who have an "Injustice 2" Ultimate Edition version can download all nine DLC characters ahead of the other players.

Get ready to play as Red Hood in #Injustice2 - coming next Tuesday, June 13! Tune in for gameplay: https://t.co/uTqmsUZ5nE pic.twitter.com/aP7VaywCvM — Injustice2 (@InjusticeGame) June 7, 2017

As a playable feature, Red Hood is described as an all-around and balanced character. He is most suited for newbies to "Injustice 2" but even gamers already familiar with the set up will enjoy and make use of Red Hood's different fighting techniques.

In the DC comic book world, Red Hood represents many villains linked to the "Batman" mythology. Red Hood is the Joker's original alias, as well as Jason Todd's alterego. Todd was also formerly known as Robin.

While Red Hood is an anti-hero, his main targets are murderers. His iconic helmet is fitted with a computer chip that helps him gather details and data for his crime-fighting adventures. Learn more about Red Hood's gameplay in "Injustice 2" in the video below.