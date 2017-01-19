'Injustice 2' Release Date, Gameplay News: New Trailer Confirms Supervillain Darkseid Joining the Game, Previews Batman Beating Robin

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The latest trailer for the DC Comics-themed video game "Injustice 2" reveals that another supervillain, Darkseid, is joining the roster.

NetherRealm StudiosSupergirl, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman square off in the latest trailer of "Injustice 2."

While the Batman vs. Superman plot is already familiar, the game offers another interesting story where Batman is beating up his wingman and son Damian Wayne also known as Robin. Robin gets a fair beating from his father as he is assumed to still be siding with Superman, as per Polygon's report.

As per the latest trailer, Darkseid will be available as a playable character for those who pre-order "Injustice 2." According to Gamespot, "Injustice 2" developer NetherRealm Studios has a history of making pre-order playable characters available later on as downloadable content (DLC) like they did with Goro for the game "Mortal Kombat X."

Aside from Darkseid, Bane, Poison Ivy, Wonder Woman and Supergirl are other characters available for players who will pre-order the game.

"Injustice 2" picks up from the plot of its predecessor title "Injustice: Gods Among Us" where Batman and his allies were working together to restore society's glory while fighting off elements that wanted to rebuild Superman's tyranny.

The latest trailer teases that another major player might, later on, be benefitting from a divided heroes' front. The latest "Injustice 2" trailer previewed Brainiac as probably the main antagonist of the game's plot.

As early as June 2016, developers announced that "Injustice 2" will feature DC characters Aquaman, Atrocitus, Batman, Gorilla Grodd, Supergirl and Superman. A month after, during San Diego Comic-Con 2016, a quick gameplay preview confirmed that Wonder Woman and Blue Beetle will be on the roster as well.

During Gamescom in Germany last August 2016, "Suicide Squad" was already an undeniable box office success and it would be a mistake not to include Harley Quinn and Deadshot in the game.

More characters joining the roster are expected to be announced on Jan. 24, according to the same Polygon report.

"Injustice 2" will be released on May 16.