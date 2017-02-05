'Injustice 2' Release Date, News: Black Canary Added, Bane and Three More Unannounced Characters Revealed on Website

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

YouTube/NetherRealms Studios

Black Canary is the latest character to be added to the "Injustice 2" roster. A gameplay trailer showing her moves was also released by NetherRealms Studios.

The character was not in "Injustice: Gods Among Us," but considering her popularity in pop culture both in the comics and the small screen, many fans could not be happier about her inclusion.

In fact, Black Canary is one of the most requested characters by fans to be added in "Injustice 2." After all, she is one of the most formidable female heroes in the DC Comics.

In the comics, the latest "Injustice 2" inductee was the co-leader of Birds of Prey with Barbara Gordon. Black Canary was also one of the most recent leaders of the Justice League.

In the "Injustice 2" gameplay footage, Black Canary battled Deadshot, Blue Beetle and Atrocitus with her martial arts and acrobatic skills and her infamous sonic scream.

Black Canary also showed she can easily dodge projectiles, which will definitely prove helpful to the fighter considering the kind of battles that will dominate "Injustice 2."

Black Canary is just first of the many more characters expected to be brought into the game. In fact, the website for "Injustice 2" suggests the inclusion of three unannounced ones.

Before Black Canary's addition was made official, the site was updated to include character profiles for Bane, Poison Ivy, Brainiac and Robin.

The last three are yet to be announced by NetherRealms while Robin was confirmed as a playable character for "Injustice 2" a week ago.

This had many thinking Bane, Poison Ivy and Brainiac will be part of the "Injustice 2" roster, which should make fans happy as they are also heavily requested by many.

Whether or not they will be included in the lineup, fans should know in the weeks to come as NetherRealms reveals more characters.

"Injustice 2" will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 16.