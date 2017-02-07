'Injustice 2' Release Date, News: Black Canary Is Newest Addition to Roster; New Character Arrives on Feb. 13

The illustrious roster of "Injustice 2" characters is growing almost every week, and NetherRealm Studios has just confirmed yet another one to join in an all-star skirmish. This time, Black Canary officially plunges into battle.

"Injustice 2" official website "Injustice 2" arrives on PS4 and Xbox One platforms on May 16, 2017.

In the game's official website, Black Canary is already revealed as the 16th character of DC's fighting game. She is said to have returned after the fight with the Regime was finished and is helping Batman to restore order.

It can be recalled that IGN was the first to get a glimpse of how the heroine fights in the world of "Injustice 2." Her main arsenal at her disposal is her cry, which sends sound waves and damages her enemies. It also shows that her allegiance lies with Batman as it appears she is recruiting others to join their ranks.

With Black Canary as the latest addition, that leaves 20 more characters to be revealed in the future. One of them may have already been introduced as a preorder bonus in the being of Darkseid though, as was mentioned in the story trailer.

Prior to Black Canary's introduction, Robin was added as a new fighter in the world of "Injustice 2." He has some history with Batman and is known as an agile fighter who sports a sword and can vanish in thin air to evade attacks from his opponents and use it to his advantage.

A new character will be introduced once more on Feb. 13, and whose identity will be another subject of speculations for fans. One possible guess would be Green Lantern, since he has an alternative skin available for players who preorder the game's Ultimate Edition.

Until an announcement is made, fans are left to their predictions as to who else will be added to the growing list of fighters. "Injustice 2" is available for preorder and arrives on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 16, 2017.