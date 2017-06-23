'Injustice 2' Roster News: 'Mortal Kombat's' Sub Zero Joins Game's Ever-Growing List of Fighters

"Injustice 2" already boasts a huge roster of characters. And just this week, it was confirmed that a new one will be joining the game's long roster of fighters in July, proving that there is no stopping the game from keeping things fresh.

Youtube/InjusticeA screenshot featuring Sub-Zero from the new trailer of "Injustice 2."

Taking into account all the planned downloadable content and bonus characters, the game already has more than 30 fighter options. What is more interesting about this is the fact that each of these fighters has unique abilities, moves, powers, attacks and strategies.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Red Hood was making his way to the game. Now, another character has just been confirmed to join the other fighters, as Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios recently announced that "Mortal Kombat" fighter Sub Zero will be coming to "Injustice 2" in July as a downloadable.

In "Mortal Kombat," Sub Zero was the Lin Kuei's grandmaster and one of the game's most fan-favorite characters.

At a Mortal Combat presentation, Ed Boon shared that they decided to include the character in "Injustice 2's" ever-growing roster to see "how an Injustice version of a Mortal Kombat player would fit into the game."

Sub Zero is not the first "Mortal Kombat" character to join "Injustice 2's" roster. Earlier, Scorpion was also introduced to the game. Sub Zero is also expected to showcase some interesting changes to the attacks he usually uses in the "Mortal Kombat" series.

After confirming that the character would be part of "Injustice 2," Warner Bros. released a trailer that showcased Sub Zero's gameplay as he tried to hit Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. The trailer also revealed his slightly-tweaked appearance and his famous ice doppelgangers, as well as his new moves that "Mortal Kombat" fans have never seen before.

Sub Zero is joining Starfire and Red Hood in Fighter Pack 1 DLC, which is set to arrive to "Injustice 2" this July.