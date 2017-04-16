'Injustice 2' Roster: 'Infinitely Rewarding' Gear System

(Photo: NetherRealm Studios)

One of the key gameplay features that NetherRealms Studios highlights in "Injustice 2" is the gear system, which they detailed in a brand-new video.

NetherRealms always took pride in the game's gear system and the effects it has on the overall gameplay as it allows players to customize their characters the way they want them to be in "Injustice 2."

The "infinitely rewarding" gear system, as described in the video, basically allows players to modify their character's strength, ability, defense and health stats.

"Injustice 2" offers generous ways to expand the customization a player can take advantage of and each experience in the game plays a role in that.

Winning, of course, comes with extra rewards such as more specialized gear options, all of which will endow players "infinite possibilities to supercharge your look."

The more pieces in a set of gear "Injustice 2" players use, "the more of an edge" they get. The gear system also gives players the opportunity to earn more in-game currency or reduce damage received from stage transitions.

Fans can learn more about the gear system and what it has to offer for the characters and the gameplay in the video released by NetherRealms Studios below.

"Injustice 2" is already on preorder, ready to be released this May. Fans who purchase the game early can get some unique bonuses.

For starters, NetherRealms is offering the villain Darkseid as a pre-order bonus. Those who buy the game on Amazon will get a "Supergirl Origins" comic book and 20 percent discount for Amazon Prime members.

GameStop gives away an "Injustice 2" poster as pre-order bonus while Best Buy offers an "Injustice 2" hat featuring a Flash logo and 20 percent discount with Gamers Club Unlocked.

The PlayStation Store offers an "Injustice 2" PlayStation 4 theme for early birds. Unfortunately for Xbox One players, the Microsoft Store does not have anything extra to offer.

"Injustice 2" will be out May 16.