'Injustice 2' Rumors: Fans Putting Forth Their Guesses for Who the Other DLC Characters May Be

Nine downloadable content characters are coming to "Injustice 2," with developers recently revealing that the first three are Red Hood, Starfire and Sub-Zero. However, many fans are not content with just knowing that trio and some of them are already trying to figure out who the other six may be.

YouTube courtesy of InjusticeFans are trying to figure out who are the other DLC characters coming to 'Injustice 2'

Over on NeoGAF, "Sn4ke_911" posted an image that contains the silhouettes of the six other currently unnamed DLC characters together with guesses for who they could be.

The guesses are Beast Boy, Black Manta, Batwoman, Azrael, Raiden and Enchantress.

NeoGAF user "2n2" also hinted that one of the silhouettes may be showing an altered version of Rorschach's typical character model, while a few other users have expressed a desire to see The Question in the game.

EventHubs also published an article containing their guesses for who the six other DLC characters may be.

The website notes that Raiden's inclusion "seems pretty obvious" given how that trademark hat of his stands out so clearly. Black Manta also looks like a pretty safe bet to be one of the DLC fighters coming to "Injustice 2" due to the distinct shape of this character's head that makes it difficult to imagine anyone else matching up with that silhouette.

Notably, the website also speculates that Beast Boy and Enchantress could be among the DLC additions, and while Azrael was also mentioned, the possibility was also put forth that Clayface may be included.

Lastly, instead of Batwoman, the article hints that one of the silhouettes could instead be showing Wildcat.

Players interested in getting all nine DLC characters can purchase the "Ultimate Edition" of the game that also comes with three premiere skins and two exclusive gear shader packs for $99.99.

The standard edition of the game is on sale for $59.99 but contains no DLC fighters, while the digital deluxe version available for $79.99 grants players access to Red Hood, Starfire and Sub-Zero.

"Injustice 2" is set to be released on May 16.