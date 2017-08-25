'Injustice 2' Rumors: Fans Putting Forth Their Suggestions for Who Should Be in 'Fighter Pack 3'

Enchantress emerging as one of the leading candidates to land one of the three remaining DLC character slots

YouTube courtesy of Injustice Still unclear which characters are included in 'Injustice 2's' 'Fighter Pack 3'

Developers finally pulled the cover off of "Injustice 2's" "Fighter Pack 2" and revealed that Black Manta, Raiden and Hellboy will be joining Sub-Zero, Starfire and Red Hood as the game's currently confirmed downloadable content characters.

The recent revelations now take the total of confirmed DLC characters up to six, but there are fans who are now more interested in figuring out who the three remaining fighters are that are still coming to the game.

Not long after the second pack was made official, players took to Reddit and Twitter to make their thoughts known about who should be added next.

First off, a post from Redditor "astraholic" speculating that Enchantress, Spawn and The Atom may be featured in "Fighter Pack 3" has drawn some attention from other fans.

There are fans who approve of the suggested characters, with Spawn in particular being regarded by some as a particularly interesting addition.

Enchantress seems to be the character that most fans expect to see included, however, with many pointing out that one of the previously released silhouettes teasing the identities of the DLC characters seems to line up well with her.

Beyond those three, other characters that have been mentioned by "Injustice 2" players as ones who could end up in "Fighter Pack 3" are Beast Boy and Constantine.

While there are fans who are sharing who they want in "Fighter Pack 3," there are also others who are vocal about which character types they do not want to see anymore.

Replying to a tweet from NetherRealm Studios' Ed Boon regarding "Fighter Pack 2," some fans made it clear that they no longer want to see "Mortal Kombat" characters be added.

It is going to be a while before fans find out what "Fighter Pack 3" will or will not contain, however, so the speculating is expected to go on for quite some time.

More news about "Injustice 2" should be made available soon.