'Injustice 2' Rumors: Is Cyrax One of the Remaining DLC Characters?

Fans are still trying to figure out which downloadable content characters will be added to "Injustice 2," and a recent tweet is prompting speculation that a certain "Mortal Kombat" fighter may be one of them.

The tweet in question came from none other than NetherRealm Studios creative director Ed Boon, and it features a close-up image of a character who appears to be Cyrax.

For those unfamiliar, Cyrax is a cybernetic ninja featured in the "Mortal Kombat" series who utilizes quite an interesting array of attacks.

According to the Mortal Kombat Wiki, Cyrax can use different weapons such as energy nets, bombs and even a buzzsaw. Even without using weapons, he can still dish out heaps of punishment with his array of strikes.

From a gameplay standpoint, Cyrax could fit in well with the other members of "Injustice 2's" roster, though for now, confirmation of this cybernetic ninja's inclusion remains unavailable.

For what it is worth, Boon has teased previously that there may be more guest characters coming to the fighting game.

Speaking previously to "CabooseXBL," Boon talked a little bit about the still unannounced DLC characters and revealed that there is a "pretty strong possibility" that additional guests may be introduced. Boon also teased that some of the DLC additions will be characters that players are not expecting.

Thus far, rumors are hinting that Black Manta and Raiden will be two of the DLC additions eventually released for the game, given that previously released silhouettes seem to line up with their character models pretty well.

Fans are still trying to guess the identities of the other four DLC characters, though this tweet from Boon may be a clue that Cyrax will indeed be one of them.

More news about "Injustice 2" and the remaining DLC characters should be made available in the near future.