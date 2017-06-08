'Injustice 2' Rumors: New Image Prompts More Predictions for Who the DLC Characters May Be

"Injustice 2" features nine downloadable content characters, and thus far, developers have only confirmed the identities of three of them. This leads fans to speculate on who else may be added.

YouTube courtesy of InjusticeFans are trying to figure out who are the other DLC characters coming to 'Injustice 2'

A little while back, developers released a quick trailer previewing the DLC characters. In the video, fans can see the three confirmed ones – Sub-Zero, Starfire and Red Hood – together with the silhouettes of six other characters that have yet to be identified.

Fans of course have their predictions for who those silhouettes are for.

Over on NeoGAF, Raiden and Black Manta emerged as the popular predictions, which is understandable given just how distinct two of the silhouettes are.

The guesses for the other silhouettes are not quite as certain, though. "Sn4ke_911" put forth the names of Beast Boy, Batwoman, Azrael and Enchantress as possibilities.

Those are obviously not confirmed just yet, and some fans are seeing different characters, with Rorschach and The Question also being mentioned as potential "Injustice 2" DLC additions.

Now, another image showing off the silhouettes is prompting guesses from fans once again.

The new image shared by Redditor "nolliebear" featured what appears to be the game's character select screen that also came with the DLC silhouettes.

Once again, Raiden and Black Manta have emerged as popular suggestions, but now, the name of The Atom is also getting thrown into the mix, which makes sense given that one of the silhouettes appears to be for a character who is significantly smaller than the others.

Rorschach is also getting votes from fans and even Spawn has emerged as a possibility in the minds of some.

Developers likely will not be revealing who the other DLC characters are just yet, but even without the official details, fans have already put forth some interesting possibilities.

More news about "Injustice 2" should be made available soon.