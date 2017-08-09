'Injustice 2' Starfire DLC Now Available; Character's Moves Showcased in Previously Released Reveal Trailer

"Injustice 2" showed off Starfire, one of the characters joining the NetherRealm Studio fighting game via a Downloadable Content pack. The game developer studio unveiled the new character during their latest "Injustice 2" Watchtower live stream event on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Injustice official website Featured in the image is Starfire from "Injustice 2"

Also known as Princess Koriand'r, Starfire fights to protect the planet she now considers her home. Having been exiled to Earth, her ability to absorb ultraviolet energy and unleash it as green bursts of fire influences her fighting style in the game.

During the "Injustice 2" Watchtower live stream, the developers described Starfire as a fighter suitable for inexperienced players. As such, she has a short list of moves when compared to the other, more technical characters in the roster, as noted by GameSpot. Even then, these moves are no less effective in actual combat.

While her moves are considered straightforward, she has a variety of quick jabs and spin attacks to deal with opponents from close range, while she has a wide array of projectiles that she can fire off from the ground or while floating above her opponent.

The reveal video also showed off some of her Shaders, costume variants that transform the character's look. One of them transforms her into her sister Blackfire, who was the reason for her exile to Earth and the capture of her planet. She also has her own Tournament Shader, decking her out in black and gold along with the rest of the "Injustice 2" cast.

While Starfire is available for sale as a DLC solo character, she also comes with the "Injustice 2" Fighter Pack 1, along with Sub-Zero and Red Hood. Like all other characters, she is also part of the game's Deluxe and Ultimate Editions.

Starfire will also be one of a total of nine characters to be released as part of a DLC for the game when the rest of the characters have been revealed.

The video below shows off some of the moves Starfire can do, including a super move that obliterates an asteroid field along with her opponent. The DLC that adds her to "Injustice 2" is now available starting Wednesday, Aug. 9.