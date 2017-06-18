'Injustice 2' Update: New Character Sub Zero Scheduled for July Release

"Injustice 2" is welcoming an icy new character next month.

Youtube/InjusticeA screenshot featuring Sub-Zero from the new trailer of "Injustice 2."

"Injustice 2" is known for welcoming several characters from developer NetherRealm's other franchises.

It was confirmed last week that the Ice Man himself will be the next to join the game's roster. He is set to officially debut in "Injustice 2" this July to square off against the gods as the newest character. A character originally from the "Mortal Kombat" series, Sub Zero was trained by the Lin Kuei to become the deadliest assassin in the world. He has since turned into the clan's leader and he is geared up to kill everyone who gets in his way.

As seen in the new character's first-look trailer, Sub Zero's move set is similar to the one in "Mortal Kombat X." His fighting skills include clones, ice slides and his famed ice ball. While fans already know that he causes fatality during his final victory pose, it is not featured in the teaser. The clip just teases the special move as the opponent's spine can be heard separating from the body.

Fans can expect Sub Zero to fight like his "Mortal Kombat" version, but not without a few tweaks for "Injustice 2." The character still has his signature ice clones, which players can have two of in every match.

"Sub-Zero is a lethal cryomancer and leader of the reformed Lin Kuei clan. When Sub-Zero was younger, the Lin Kuei were corrupted and destroyed from within, staining their honor. Now serving as Grandmaster, Sub-Zero vows to redeem that honor, pledging to defend the realm from threats near, far, and beyond. In the intergalactic menace Brainiac, Sub-Zero sees a threat to all worlds, and perhaps his greatest opportunity for redemption yet," reads the character's description.

Sub Zero's "Injustice 2" look was designed by DC Comics co-publisher Jim Lee, and it will include custom gear like the ones used by the other "Injustice" fighter.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, "Injustice 2" is available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.