'Injustice 2' Update: Render of Black Manta Surfaces, Builds More Hype

NetherRealm Studios' "Injustice 2" is still making huge waves in the gaming industry. Its arrival last month came with impressive reviews, with critics singing praises from the top of their lungs. Now, the hype is unlikely to fade, as details for Black Manta have been released.

YouTube/Injustice Apparently, a render of Black Manta for "Injustice 2" has surfaced, suggesting his upcoming arrival.

According to ComicBook, one of the studio's artists by the name of Jessie Graybeal recently uploaded what appears to be detailed model designs of Black Manta. He made this publicly available via ArtStation, which works similarly to LinkedIn, but only for artists and game designers. Judging by the way the character looks, it is enough to keep the game's momentum afloat.

Graybeal had the opportunity to work with NetherRealm in rendering Black Manta. The character is who players get to see in "Injustice 2" whenever they battle on Aquaman's Atlantis stage. He appears when they are able to slam an opponent straight into a stage transition.

In a sense, Black Manta already exists in "Injustice 2." However, Graybeal's work could prove that the studio is working on this character's future in the hit fighting-themed title. Besides, fans have always hoped for him to be a permanent thing on the game's roster.

International Business Times pointed out that Black Manta could possibly be one of the characters in the next "Injustice 2" pack. The first pack came with Sub-Zero, Starfire and Red Hood, with the latter being the highlight of a recent trailer. The next one could, in one way or another, arrive with Black Manta, Terra and Black Lightning.

As of this writing, there is no definite clue or information as to when the next "Injustice 2" downloadable content (DLC) will arrive. However, many believe that each pack will come to existence on a three-week interval. While this can be an interesting thing to look forward to, it should still be taken with a grain of salt — unless NetherRealm confirms it, of course.