'Injustice 2' Video Leaked Showcases Joker's Deadly Moves

Fans of "Injustice 2" got to see the Joker in action in a leaked video of NetherRealm Studios' upcoming fighting video game.

Facebook/injusticegame'Injustice 2' will be released on May 16.

The internet is currently abuzz with discussions on the forthcoming sequel of "Injustice." A leaked teaser has confirmed that the Joker is indeed going to be one of the final participants in the game set to debut this May. According to WWG, Batman's nemesis looks younger and swifter than the original "Injustice" character. In the video, he is shown fighting the Flash, wearing his signature coat and hat, his face painted with the crazy makeup.

As for fighting style, the Joker seems quicker and deadlier, able to land solid hits while demonstrating a move involving a knife and a canister of laughing gas. Using a tire iron seems to bring stronger blows to the enemy, though, while a battle with the clown is not complete without his maniacal laugh, of course.

The footage is said to be from a French version of "Injustice 2," hence the label "Le Joker." There are also speculations that actor Mark Hamill will be voicing the character.

Meanwhile, fans are still poring over the game's Achievement/Trophy list that has also been leaked recently. Based on the roster (via Xbox Achievements), there are going to be a bunch of challenges for specific characters, aside from the usual story modes.

For the Joker, the achievements "I Love You, I Hate You" and "Why Aren't You Laughing" seem to be designed with him in mind.

In the first challenge, Joker will fight Harley Quinn where she has to win "with the final hit coming from 'Go Night Night.'" The second one, on the other hand, will involve a battle between Batman and the Joker where the latter must win "with the final hit coming from 'Not So Funny Is It?'"

There are 62 achievements on the list and completing it gives players a total of 1000 points.

"Injustice 2" arrives for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on May 16.