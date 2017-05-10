'Injustice 2' War Of The Gods Tournament Details, Dates: Competition Schedule Stretches From May to September

Shortly before the release of "Injustice 2," developers announced that the War of the Gods tournament will be taking place, with battles scheduled starting this month up to September.

'Injustice 2' official website'Injustice 2' arrives on PS4 and Xbox One platforms on May 16, 2017.

All players of "Injustice 2" from the United States and Canada can enter the tournament for free. There will be a weekly set of qualifiers and Top 8 Final games. The players finishing at the eight highest spots after a qualifier battle will advance to the Top 8 Final matches that are scheduled a few days after the elimination round.

Tournament Schedule Per Week

Qualifiers are set for 6 p.m. EDT on Saturdays for the entire tournament. The dates are: May 20; June 3, 24; July 1, 8, 22; Aug. 5, 19, 26; and Sept. 9.

Meanwhile, the Top 8 Final matches are set for Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT. These will be held on: May 23; June 6, 27; July 4, 11, 25; Aug. 8, 22, 29; and Sept. 12.

All battles boil down to the Season Finale set for Sunday, Sept. 17.

Every week, the top players will get in-game and real money prizes. According to iDigitalTimes, these are also the basis on who will be competing in the Season Finale. By the end of the last Top 8 Final match in September, players who have the highest accumulated points will join the Season Finale, so players can keep on joining to up their chances of being in the finals.

Prizes

In the weekly battles, here is the prize system: best player gets $250 and 150 league points; player in second place gets $150 and 125 league points; top 3 and 4 players get $50 and 75 league points; top 5 to 8 players get 50 league points; top 9 to 16 players get 25 league points; and top 17 to 32 players get 10 league points.

As for the Season Finale, the winners will be getting cash prizes. They just have to finish at the sixth place or better. Players who win in the top 1 to 6 places will win $4,000, $2,500, $1,500, $1,000 and $500, respectively. Top 5 and 6 players both get $500.

How to Join

Players interested in joining can now register at the War of the Gods Gauntlet page. They just have to key in their player details, complete the registration and are highly advised to learn about the rules.

Meanwhile, players who opt to just watch the tournament unfold can do so via the Stream.Me platform. They just have to be on the lookout for the streaming link as the competition happens.

Meanwhile, according to reports, players from Europe and Latin America will have their own set of tournaments to be called Path to Pro and Liga Latina, respectively.

Injustice 2 will release for the PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 16.