'Insatiable' Season 1 Air Date, Cast News: Debby Ryan's Pageant Series Moves from The CW to Netflix

Disney star Debby Ryan's ("Jessie") new pageant series, "Insatiable," has hit a snag on The CW. The network decided to drop the show even before its run has yet to begin this fall.

Netflix, however, is picking up the discarded series from The CW with a 13-episode order, as per Deadline. The streaming site has not yet announced when "Insatiable" will air on the platform but it will likely debut in the last quarter of the year, as originally planned.

The report also said The CW executives loved the pilot for "Insatiable" and considered the show as premium quality with a dark and quirky humor. But the network had to forego the series due to budget constraints and scheduling since The CW already picked up four new shows for the 2017-2018 TV slate -- "Black Lightning," "Dynasty," "Valor" and "Life Sentence." Netflix, however, didn't want to pass up on a potential hit.

"Insatiable" comes from writer Lauren Gussis ("Once Upon a Time") and it's loosely based on beauty pageant coach Bill Alverson, who has a cameo in the pilot. Alverson also serves as the show's producer.

Leading the cast is Dallas Roberts ("The Good Wife") who plays a disgraced lawyer who takes in Patty (Ryan) as his beauty pageant protégé. The premise of "Insatiable" will reportedly revolve around Patty's transformation from a vulnerable and vengeful teenager to a confident beauty queen. Patty will be introduced as formerly on the heavy side who found a lot of comfort in food.

Her peers often bully Patty but her life changes when she breaks her jaw and loses 70 lbs. Her lawyer then offers to help her become a pageant queen.

The series also stars Alyssa Milano ("Charmed"), Christopher Gorham ("2 Broke Girls"), Erinn Westbrook ("Glee"), Michael Provost ("Six") and Kimmy Shields ("Big Little Lies"). Ryan Seacrest Productions produces "Insatiable" along with CBS Television Studios.