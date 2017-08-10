'Insecure' Renewed for Third Installment by HBO; Lead Star Talks Filming Intimate Scenes

(Photo: Facebook/InsecureHBO) Promotional image for HBO's "Insecure."

It's official: "Insecure" has been picked up for another season by HBO.

The sophomore comedy starring Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae has been picked up for a third installment, along with the Dwayne Johnson-led series "Ballers."

"We're thrilled that the summer lineup of 'Ballers' and 'Insecure' connected with our viewers out of the gate," said executive vice president of HBO Programming Amy Gravitt in a press release. "We're so proud to work with Dwayne, Issa and all of the amazing talent in both shows."

Created by Larry Wilmore and Rae, "Insecure" centers on two black women dealing with entirely different worlds. Together, they cope with their own flaws while facing an endless series of uncomfortable day-to-day experiences. Also starring in the show are Lisa Joyce and Jay Ellis.

The series debuted its eight-episode second season last July, and is still on air. Rae, who serves as actress and creator, also executive produces "Insecure" alongside showrunners Prentice Penny, Dave Becky, Melina Matsoukas, Jonathan Berry and Michael Rotenberg.

Before her stint on HBO, Rae is famously known for her web series titled "Awkward Black Girl." She also earned recognitions for her work on "Insecure," including a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a comedy series.

On another note, cast member Orji spoke with USA Today this week to discuss her role in the comedy. She revealed that her sexually liberated character Molly is very far from her real personality. A devout Christian in real life, the Nigerian-American actress said she believes in staying celibate and filming intimate scenes can sometimes be awkward for her.

"I'm like, 'I'm not familiar with this position — how is this done?' Because my mind goes from zero to 100," Orji said with a laugh. "I'm just like, 'If you only knew. I'm under sheets, wrapped like a mummy.' Thankfully on our show, the guys do all the work."

The third season of "Insecure" is expected to premiere next year on HBO.