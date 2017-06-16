'Insecure' Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers News: New Teaser Released by HBO

HBO has recently released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of "Insecure."

(Photo: Facebook/InsecureHBO)A promotional photo of HBO's "Insecure."

Starring Issa Rae, the show will be returning for one more season next month, packed with as many as eight episodes.

The series is created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, and it tells a story of friendship between two black women who are doing the best they can to handle their personal imperfections while navigating their way through different worlds and seemingly never-ending barrage of awful life experience on a daily basis.

Aside from Rae, "Insecure" stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and Lisa Joyce. Rae is also an executive producer of the series, along with showrunner Prentice Penny, Michael Rotenberg, Melina Matsoukas, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky. Wilmore is also serving as a consultant to the show.

The trailer shows Issa Dee (Rae) seating inside her car while she listens to Calvin Harris's song "Slide." Another scene shows her sitting uneasily on a couch with Lawrence (Ellis), and there is also a scene in the video in which she looks like she is tempted by Daniel (Noel). Viewers are also given a glimpse of her hanging out with her girlfriends at a party.

Rae is known for creating the web series titled "Awkward Black Girl," through which she ended up having a very successful YouTube channel. "Insecure," in fact, is partly based on her "Awkward Black Girl" web series. And in 2015, the producer and writer also published and released her New York Times bestseller, a memoir titled "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl."

The "Insecure" star became part of a lot of TV and online projects in the past. She served as the executive producer of the TV series "First" and "The Choir," having also written the latter. She was also the executive producer of a documentary series called "Inside Web Series." She has made appearances in TV movie "Rubberhead," "Bitter Line" and a series titled "Instacurity."

"Insecure" season 2 is scheduled to air on Sunday, July 23, on HBO.