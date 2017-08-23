'Insecure' Season 2 Spoilers: Lawrence Expects Too Much; Issa Continues to Build Her Roster in Episode 6

(Photo: Facebook/InsecureHBO) Promotional image for HBO's "Insecure."

Molly (Yvonne Orji) embraces changes in her life on the next episode of "Insecure" season 2.

Titled "Hella Blows," next week's episode will see Issa (Issa Rae) find herself without a car. Although she is disappointed with her situation, she still tries to maintain her roster. Lawrence (Jay Ellis) finally pitches his app idea at work, but gets a harsh awakening when he expects too much. Molly (Orji), on the other hand, is worried about her relationship with a friend.

The promo opens with Molly having a conversation with Issa about relationships. Molly seeks advice from her friend as she deals with another guy problem. The next scene cuts to Lawrence all smiles as he presents his new app to his co-workers.

"What do you think I should tweak before my next step?" an excited Lawrence asks his female co-worker. "Your expectations," she responds. At the end of the clip, Issa appears to be partying with friends at a bar as she meets new men.

Since season 2 premiered in July, fans have seen Molly get herself into a few messes. From bad dates, pay issues at work and conflicts with Issa, Molly has now grown into a somewhat improved version of herself.

Orji recently spoke with Newsweek and she teased that Molly's journey to becoming a better person is far from complete. She teased that Molly will get into more trouble as the series approaches its finale. The actress also revealed that Molly will be taking a different approach to dating.

"Season 1 Molly sabotaged a lot of her relationships," Orji explained. "Season 2 we're going to see Molly attempt to not do that. We see her dating and trying to take things as they come, not trying to be as pressed and just let things kind of flow ... We're going to see her try to be this new Molly."

The second season of "Insecure" airs every Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.