'Inside' and 'Limbo' Double Pack Release Date Set in September

PlaydeadPromotional still for Playdead's "Inside."

Developers revealed that the double pack release of the games "Inside" and "Limbo" will launch in September.

The release of a physical copy containing the two games is a collaboration between Playdead and 505 Games, according to Gematsu. Playdead was the developer studio for both games while 505 Games was their distributor and publisher along with Microsoft.

Gematsu also confirmed that the double pack physical copy release would hit the market on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in North America and on Friday, Sept. 15 in Europe. The bundle will cost $29.99.

Aside from the base games, the upcoming release will also include exclusive items such as posters and art cards. The "Inside" and "Limbo" Double Pack will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players.

"Limbo" was first released in 2010, at the time the game was only available through the Xbox Live Arcade. Following its massive success, more ports of the game were released later on, such as for the Xbox 360, PS3, PC, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One platforms and even on mobile.

Gamers immediately distinguished the puzzle-platform video game's uniquely dark presentation that was commonly likened to film noir. Beyond that, "Limbo" gathered high praises from various news outlets and reviewers for combining simple game controls and outstanding puzzle layouts.

On the other hand, "Inside" is a more recent game launched in 2016, but Playdead started working on it shortly after "Limbo" was out in 2010. It shared several similarities with "Limbo." "Inside" was also a puzzle platformer and its story revolved around another nameless boy.

However, "Inside" incorporated another interesting and distinct element to the game — an alternate ending — which stirred several speculations among reports and fans.

"Inside" is presented in a semi 3D platform. While it also primarily used dark colors for its environment, Playdead designed the game with tiny bits of brighter shades to highlight some characters or environment.

Like "Limbo," "Inside" proved to be another success for the independent developer studio as the game acquired prestigious recognitions, such as being the Best Independent Game at the Game Critics Awards 2016, the Best Desktop/Console Game in Unity Awards 2016, and more.