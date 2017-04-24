'Insidious 4' News: Release Date Pushed Back to January 2018

Universal Pictures and Sony Pictures have pushed back the release date of "Insidious: Chapter 4" from its original fall 2017 release date. Fans of the franchise will have to wait until next year for the next installment of the film, as the studios have reportedly replaced it with another horror film.

Facebook/InsidiousMovie Promotional photo for "Insidious"

Recently, Universal Pictures confirmed that the original spot of "Insidious 4" will be filled by "Half to Death," an original offering from Universal and Blumhouse Productions, while "Insidious 4" will be released in January next year.

Directed by James Wan, the original "Insidious" movie helped establish Blumhouse as one of the biggest players in the horror/thriller film industry. The franchise paved the way for more successful movies under its belt, including "Paranormal Activity and "The Purge."

After the second installment of the film, Wan stepped away as director of the franchise, allowing screenwriter Leigh Whannell to take the helm in "Insidious 3." The said installment served as a prequel to the first "Insidious" film as it explored the backstory of the troubled psychic, Dr. Elise Rainer (Lin Shaye).

In "Insidious 4," fans will take a peek at the events that took place between the original "Insidious" movie and "Insidious 3." The upcoming film will follow Elise as she gets pitted against her most fearsome and personal haunting yet — her own family home. It remains to be seen what supernatural entity Elise will battle next in the franchise.

"Insidious 4" is written by Whannell and directed by Adam Robitel, who previously wrote and directed "The Taking of Deborah Logan" and "The Ghost Dimension." After "Insidious 3" was widely acclaimed by critics, fans expect "Insidious 4" to follow up on the merit achieved by its predecessor.

The fourth installment of the "Insidious" franchise will hit theaters on Jan. 5, 2018. Meanwhile, its October 2017 slot will be replaced by "Half to Death," directed by "The Marked Ones" director and "Paranormal Activity" writer, Christopher B. Landon.