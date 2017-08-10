'Insidious: Chapter 4' Release Date, Plot News: Elise's Roots to Be Introduced; Sequel Pushed Back to 2018

In the next sequel of "Insidious," Elise (Lin Shaye) will go back to her roots to find the demon that has been endangering her life. Meanwhile, the release date for "Insidious: Chapter 4" has been moved to 2018.

Facebook/InsidiousMovie Lin Shaye returns as Elise in "Insidious: Chapter 4."

Universal Pictures confirmed has confirmed Shaye's return in "Insidious: Chapter 4." The upcoming horror thriller will be directed by Adam Robitel, known for his work in "The Taking of Deborah Logan," and written by Leigh Whannell, who also portrayed Specs in "Insidious: Chapter 3."

A first-look photo from Entertainment Weekly has revealed that Shaye will be joined by newcomer Tessa Ferrer who will play Audrey, although details about her character are scarce at this time.

Although plot details have yet to be announced, Shaye shared in an interview with Daily Dead that "Chapter 4" will follow Elise's story right back to her roots.

"It goes back to Elise's beginnings. And you also meet Elise at a very different point in her life," Shaye revealed.

The actress also said that the storyline of "Chapter 4" begins with Elise having just begun working in Spectral Sightings with Specs and Tucker (Angus Sampson).

Shaye added that viewers will meet Elise's family since her mission to defeat the demon who has been haunting her will bring her back to her hometown in Mexico.

"So it starts out in a very jovial, happy place and then goes downhill from there... It took me back into what made Elise who she is. You meet my family, my mother, my father," Shaye explained.

The original release date for "Insidious: Chapter 4" was this October. However, the film has been moved to a 2018 slot in order to put "Happy Death Day" in its initial launch date, Variety confirmed.

"Happy Death Day" follows the story of a woman who relives her birthday — the day she was murdered — in order to figure out who her killer is.

"Insidious: Chapter 4" is slated to premiere on Jan. 5, 2018.