Instagram Reports That Hackers Were Able To Access Verified and Non-Verified Accounts

REUTERS/Thomas White The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017.

In the cyber world, the threat that hackers pose has been a problem, especially for big companies who hold confidential information of many people. Just recently, HBO has suffered a leakage as a result of a ransomware. Now, Instagram has joined the list of networks that have been terrorized by the hackers. Reports reveal that millions of users' information have been stolen during the incident.

"We care deeply about the safety and security of the Instagram community, so we want to let you know that we recently discovered a bug on Instagram that could be used to access some people's email address and phone number even if they were not public," said Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger in a blog post. " We quickly fixed the bug, and have been working with law enforcement on the matter.

According to The Verge, the social media network may have been too quick in reporting that the hack was limited to verified accounts. Since then, cybersecurity firm has confirmed that several accounts of celebrities have been leaked online, including the accounts of Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, and David Beckham.

The hackers also reported that they were able to get a hold of at least six million user information and that they have established a site called Doxogram where users would be allowed to search information for $10.

So far, Doxogram has been shut down and Instagram has yet to comment on how they have resolved the matter. Regardless, the social media giant urged their users to exercise vigilance when it comes to their own privacy and security

No passwords for any accounts were leaked. However, the danger remains as the motive of the hackers are still unknown. In the meantime, users are encouraged to be cautious in posting personal information and to change their passwords regularly.