Intel Core i7-7700K Problems, Issues: Intel Advises Users Not to Overclock After Reports of Overheating Processors Emerge

Months after receiving reports about some overheating issues with the Intel Core i7-7700K, Intel responded by practically discouraging affected users from overclocking.

REUTERS/Fabian BimmerIntel's logo is pictured during preparations at the CeBit computer fair, which will open its doors to the public on March 20, at the fairground in Hanover, Germany, March 19, 2017.

A staff member from Intel recently provided an official response to the said reports about Intel Core i7-7700K's thermal sensor issue. He opened the response by saying they appreciate everyone's patience. Note that some of the first reports were sent as early as January.

One such report was posted Jan. 30 where the user said that his brand new Intel Core i7-7700K that was running with an entirely new rig has been reporting a temperature spike during basic tasks such as opening a webpage or a program. This has already been directly addressed by another Intel employee.

Meanwhile, the Intel staff member named Ronald M. said in the early May official response: "The reported behavior of the 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700K Processor, showing momentary temperature changes from the idle temperature, is normal while completing a task (like opening a browser or an application or a program)."

Ronald M. further explained, "In our internal investigation, we did not observe temperature variation outside of the expected behavior and recommended specifications. For processor specifications, please refer to the Intel Core i7-7700K Processor Product Specifications."

The process base frequency for the said chip is at 4.2 gigahertz while the max turbo setting is at 4.5 GHz. Following Intel's response, it seems they are discouraging Intel Core i7-7700K users from overclocking, as reports point out.

The Intel staff member has also advised users of Intel Core i7-7700K to check with their motherboard's manufacturer on how they can adjust the fan speed control to match the chip for a better performance. However, not all motherboards have customizable fan speed controls.

The response from Intel, however, seems to have disappointed some of affected users. One Intel Core i7-7700K owner responded to Intel's advice, "Three months waiting for Intel to come out with a solution, and now this?!"

Some users, according to Extreme Tech, find Intel's recommendations about the issue at hand to defeat the purpose of offering a K-series processor which is often patronized for its unlocked multiplier features.

In the meantime, a number of users were so frustrated that they have pledged to stop buying any Intel product in the future.