Intel Core i9, AMD Ryzen 9 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Competition Might Intensify With New Line of More Powerful Processors

Several leaks have recently surfaced suggesting that the competition between leading chip makers Intel and Advanced Micro Devices is about to get more intense with the possible introduction of the Intel Core i9 and AMD Ryzen 9.

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-HoonIntel's logo on PC's are pictured at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2016.

Intel Core i9

The news about the possible introduction of a new Intel Core i9 lineup started when someone that goes by the username Sweepr leaked the alleged details and specs in a forum on Anandtech.

According to the leak, the Core i9 lineup is going to be introduced under the Skylake-X branding and these chips (except for one) are going to be launched in June.

There will be four processors under the Core i9 lineup starting with the base model Core i9-7800X with 6 cores and 12 threads, 3.5-gigahertz base clock speed and 4.0 GHz boost clock possible.

Next up is the Core i9-7820X built with 8 cores and 16 threads. It is projected to deliver a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz; boost clock speed at 4.3 GHz in Turbo Mode 2.0 and 4.5 GHz in Turbo Mode 3.0.

The Core i9-7900X gets a higher combination of a 10-core/20-thread built but with a lower base clock speeds at 3.3 GHz and having the same Turbo Mode capacity as the Core i9-7820X.

Lastly, Intel is rumored to introduce the Core i9-7920X with whopping 12 cores and 24 threads. However, its clock speeds are yet to be confirmed.

Alongside the Core i9 lineup, Intel is also rumored to bring out two new i7 Kaby Lake-X chips with improved clock speeds. The Core i7-7740K is expected to perform with 4.3 GHz and 4.5 GHz base and boost clock speeds, respectively. Meanwhile, the Core i7-7640K is a lower variant but still with promising specs of 4.0 GHz and 4.2 GHz base and boost clock speeds, respectively.

AMD Ryzen 9

AMD has been giving Intel a run for its money since they introduced their Ryzen chips. One of its strengths — apart from having a much cheaper price tag — is most of the processors included in this lineup can automatically overclock.

It looks like there is no stopping for AMD as they are also rumored to release a new and more powerful lineup dubbed as the Ryzen 9.

According to the leak found on Guru3D, the lineup will have nine products with process builds varying from 10-core/20-thread (Ryzen 9 1955 and Ryzen 9 1955X), 12-core/24-thread (Ryzen 9 1956, Ryzen 9 1956X and Ryzen 9 1976X), 14-core/28-thread (Ryzen 9 1977 and Ryzen 9 1977X), and 16-core/32-thread (Ryzen 9 1998 and Ryzen 9 1998X).

As for the clock speeds, the slowest base clock specification is at 3.0 GHz (Ryzen 9 1956) while the fastest is at 3.6 GHz (Ryzen 9 1955X and Ryzen 9 1976X). As for the boost clock, the least number is listed at 3.6 GHz (Ryzen 9 1998) while the highest is expected at 4.1 GHz (Ryzen 9 1976X).

Note though the leaked details and specs do not represent the numbers found on the final products, thus official confirmations from Intel and AMD are highly important.

The closest possible event here that these processors could be launched is at the COMPUTEX in Taipei that happens on May 30 to June 3.