Intel Core i9 Release Date, Specs, Rumors: Four New i9 Chips in the Running; Expected August Launch

A recent leak of an Intel presentation reveals four new Core i9 chips in the running as Intel's new high-end lineup processors.

Intel is anticipated to release a new lineup of desktop CPUs, according to a leaked post from AnandTech's forum.

The post, which appears to be a slide from a PowerPoint presentation in German contributed by an employee, entails the upcoming Skylake-X or Core i9 CPU lineup, along with their features.

Ending the Core i7 series, the new Core i9 lineup consists of four new processors, which will all have a minimum number of six cores up to a maximum of 12. Having 12 cores in a processor will be a first for Intel's desktop parts.

According to reports, the Core i9 lineup will serve as a replacement for Intel's Core i7 Extreme Edition that is used for high-quality content creation, such as video production and game development.

Two out of four will be the cheaper processors, carrying six and eight cores, the Core i9-7800X and Core i9-7820X. These are expected to go against AMD's Ryzen processors, which they will exceed in terms of clock speeds and support for PCIe lanes.

Meanwhile, the other two — Core i9-7900X and Core i9-7920X — will carry 10 and 12 hyper-threaded cores, equivalent to double their number of cores because each can serve as two processing threads. These two are expected to become Intel's most expensive CPUs.

Techcrunch believes that the main issue that will be of concern about the new Intel Core i9 lineup is their cost. The current Core i7 chips are already priced at about less than $2,000, so future buyers of the Core i9 can expect to shell out more than that amount.

It is anticipated that the new Core i9 lineup will be introduced by Intel soon and twill start shipping out in August.

All these CPUs should be announced pretty soon with most of them shipping in June and the high-end i9 shipping in August. While many people use laptops or lower-end CPUs, it is good to see that Intel wants to keep innovating on the CPU front. Over time, it is going to benefit everyone.